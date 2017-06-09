Toshiba, Western Digital chat about chip unit sale to no avail

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) and Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) execs met today concerning the ongoing chip unit feud, and Toshiba isn’t feeling confident about the discussion.

“Toshiba listened to Western Digital's thinking, but our concerns about the prospects of success for a deal were not wiped out,” a Toshiba spokeswoman tells Reuters.

Toshiba hopes to name a chip unit winner by next week while Western Digital continues to claim contractual consent rights requiring its approval for the sale.

Previously: Toshiba to name chip buyer next week (June 8)