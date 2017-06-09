Dish Network +2.5% on Amazon merger chatter

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is up 2.5% premarket after a report that it and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) could be exploring a deeper partnership or even a merger.

The two made a deal to integrate Amazon's Alexa assistant exclusively into Dish's set-tops, Benzinga reports, and could produce a more substantial tie-up over the next few months, a source told them.

Amazon could support its much-discussed delivery drones with Dish's spectrum hoard, the report says, and they might integrate Amazon Video into a Dish-facilitated streaming offering.