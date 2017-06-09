CNBC: Sirius/Pandora investment comes after $8/share offer rejected

Sirius XM's (SIRI -0.4% ) $480M investment into Pandora (P +0.6% ) is coming only after Sirius made an offer to acquire Pandora outright and was rebuffed, CNBC reports.

Sirius offered $8/share for Pandora, which closed yesterday at $8.42, but saw that offer rejected. That comes after reports that Sirius parent Liberty Media and its CEO Greg Maffei floated a $15/share offer last summer.

Once the investment deal between the two closes, Pandora's chairmanship is likely to be filled either by Sirius XM CEO Jim Meyer or Maffei, David Faber reports.

Pandora will use the capital infusion to make "targeted investments" to grow its position in streaming radio, the companies say.