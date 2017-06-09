Stocks edge higher as markets move on from Comey, U.K. vote

Stocks open higher, with the Nasdaq setting a new intraday record, as investors breathe a bit easier following yesterday's action including the Comey testimony and the U.K. election; S&P and Dow +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.1% .

Global equity markets are taking in stride the U.K. vote that saw the Conservatives lose their parliamentary majority, with the FTSE ( +0.7% ) the most bullish of all; elsewhere in Europe, Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.6% .

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.3% .

In U.S. corporate news, Nvidia opens +4.2% after its stock target price was raised to $185 from $155 at BofA; NVDA has surged nearly 60% since delivering its Q1 earnings on May 9.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 3 bps to 2.22%.