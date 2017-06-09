Bloomberg: Orange chief Richard asking board for new mandate

Orange (ORAN +0.2% ) CEO Stephane Richard has approached the company's board to ask for a renewed mandate as its leader as the company readies new strategic pushes, Bloomberg reports.

Richard's current mandate ends next May. But the company is preparing a higher-stakes push into banking services among other initiatives, and Richard is about to present new 2025 goals for the company.

He's gotten positive responses to his request so far, the source tells Bloomberg.