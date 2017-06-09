Intel warns Qualcomm, Microsoft on x86 architecture emulation

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has a new blog post that seems to warn Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) about using chips with Intel’s x86 emulation in Windows (NASDAQ:MSFT) 10 PCs without permission.

Chief lawyer Steven Rodgers and Labs Director Richard A. Uhlig mention reports of companies trying to emulate the x86 ISA without authorization then note that the last company to try that, Transmeta, was pursued legally and has since left the microprocessor business.

Ominous addition: “Only time will tell if new attempts to emulate Intel’s x86 ISA will meet a different fate.”

Warning aside, Qualcomm and Microsoft likely did due diligence in clearing the legality of using x86 emulation with the Snapdragon 835 chips running the Windows 10 PCs.

But, as Qualcomm knows, lengthy legal battles are common annoyances in the tech space so Intel could act on the threat.