Buying picks up in Collegium on market exit of Endo's Opana ER; shares ahead 9%

Thinly traded micro cap Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL +9.2%) shows some life in early trading. Shares rallied over 50% since last week before retracing as investors move into the stock on improved prospects for lead product Xtampza ER (oxycodone), an abuse-deterrent opioid based on the company's DETERx technology.
Yesterday, the FDA announced that it wants Endo's OPANA ER (oxymorphone HCl) removed from the U.S. market due to its abuse potential.
Update: Janney's Ken Trbovich says that the 500K prescriptions written for OPANA will likely switch to Xtampza ER or Impax Labs' (IPXL -0.6%) generic oxymorphone ER. He rates COLL a BUY with a $25 price target.