Buying picks up in Collegium on market exit of Endo's Opana ER; shares ahead 9%

Thinly traded micro cap Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL +9.2% ) shows some life in early trading. Shares rallied over 50% since last week before retracing as investors move into the stock on improved prospects for lead product Xtampza ER (oxycodone), an abuse-deterrent opioid based on the company's DETERx technology.

Yesterday, the FDA announced that it wants Endo's OPANA ER (oxymorphone HCl) removed from the U.S. market due to its abuse potential.