Alcoa plans to restore capacity at Australia aluminum smelter

Alcoa (AA -1% ) says it has restarted half the capacity at its Portland aluminum smelter in Australia that was crippled by a state-wide blackout six months ago.

The smelter has been running at a third of its 300K metric tons/year capacity since a storm caused the power outage in December, causing molten aluminum to solidify in the facility's potlines and freezing production.

The plant's resumption has come in part due to a A$240M government rescue package that has secured its future at least until 2021.