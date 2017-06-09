Meet the world's 4th largest automaker by market cap

Tesla (TSLA +1.6% ) passed BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) in market cap this morning and now ranks behind only Toyota (NYSE:TM), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) in valuation, according to number counting from Bloomberg.

Investors are also helping Tesla to put some distance between the EV automaker's stock value and the caps on Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM).

Tesla hit a new all-time high of $376.78 just minutes ago. So far, Elon Musk hasn't tweeted a provocation aimed at Tesla shorts on the development.

