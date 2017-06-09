Enbridge eyes revised tolling agreement amid uncertainty for rival pipelines

Enbridge (ENB +1.3% ) plans to start early discussions on a new tolling agreement after 2022, seeking to take advantage of the uncertainty facing competitors' pipelines to gain market share, according to a senior executive.

"We see a window of opportunity emerging now to start early discussions with our customers on a post-CTS tolling agreement," VP Guy Jarvis said yesterday, referring to ENB's 10-year competitive tolling settlement for its Mainline system reached in 2011.

Jarvis did not name the competitors, but prospects for Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion have been complicated by British Columbia's recent election and TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline project through the U.S. Energy East project to Canada's Atlantic coast have been mired in controversy.

ENB also said it would take advantage of its now larger scale with plans for a possible expansion of its 280K bbl/day Express Pipeline that once had belonged to Spectra Energy.