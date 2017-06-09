Harte Hanks -15.9% as Q4 loss widens heavily

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) has slid 15.9% and is nearing a 52-week low after posting fiscal Q4 results where operations swung to a loss on a headline basis even as revenue declines began to slow.

The company continues to face "headwinds coming from our large big-box retail clients," says CEO Karen Puckett.

Revenues fell nearly 6%. Operating loss was $35M, vs. operating income of $3.6M a year ago, but excluding costs including a $38.7M goodwill impairment, operating income grew to $5.8M from $3.8M.

Revenue mix: Auto and consumer brands, 17.1%; Financial and Insurance Services, 14.4%; Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, 6.5%; Technology, 24%; Retail, 29.6%; other select markets, 8.4%.

Conference call to come at 11 a.m. ET.

