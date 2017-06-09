Recruitment suspended in mid-stage study of TESARO's niraparib; shares down 9%

TESARO (TSRO -9% ) slumps on increased volume in apparent response to the suspension of patient recruitment in a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing niraparib for the treatment of prostate cancer being conducted by collaboration partner Janssen Biotech (JNJ +0.5% ).

The companies inked an agreement in April 2016 for the indication. The FDA approved niraparib, branded as ZEJULA, in March for the treatment of certain patients with epithelial, ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.

Developing...

Update: The stock has regained almost all of the drop. Still waiting on a statement from Janssen on the matter.

Update: CNBC's Meg Tirrell tweeted that the suspension is procedural, not related to safety.