Sibanye Gold's Cooke mine in South Africa hit with strike, violence

Sibanye Gold (SBGL +4.5% ) says miners have downed tools and some have been physically assaulted in a wildcat strike at its Cooke operation in South Africa.

SBGL says nearly 4K workers were striking against its drive to root out illegal mining from its operations, which has included the arrest of employees accused of collusion with criminal elements, in a country that has long been plagued by illegal gold mining.

The majority union at Cooke blames the assaults on a rival union, the latest in a turf war for members that has sparked periodic wildcat strikes and violence that has killed several miners in recent years.