Rates rebound - 10-year Treasury yield up to 2.22%

Their eyes focused more on political risk rather than the economy, fixed-income traders earlier this week took the 10-year Treasury yield down as far as 2.13% - the lowest since the day after the U.S. presidential election.

The Comey testimony has come and gone, and the U.K. election result may have thrown Brexit into question, but now investors can look forward to what is surely going to be another rate hike from the Fed next week.

The 10-year Treasury yield is up 3.6 basis points today to 2.225%. TLT -0.45% , TBT +0.9%

