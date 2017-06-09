New CFO for Zynex

Zynex (OTCQB:ZYXI) announces the appointment of Dan Moorhead as its Chief Financial Officer.

Most recently, Mr. Moorhead served as Chief Financial Officer at Evolving Systems, Inc.

Thomas Sandgaard, CEO of Zynex (OTCQB:ZYXI) stated, "I am very excited to welcome Dan Moorhead as Zynex's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Moorhead is a seasoned professional with a successful public company track record and has extensive experience with acquisitions of companies, both domestically and internationally. I believe Dan will be a great asset to the company. One of our long-term goals is to list on a larger exchange, such as Nasdaq or NYSE, and we believe the improvements we are making to the organization, including expanding our sales force and the more recent improvements to our billing and collection efforts, will position us well for up-listing. We continue to take advantage of the huge void in the electrotherapy industry and I am excited to soon be launching our Blood Volume Monitor into the hospital market for non-invasively detecting blood loss and internal bleeding."

