Elliott raises stake in Akzo Nobel, becomes largest shareholder

Elliott Advisors has become Akzo Nobel's (OTCQX:AKZOF, OTCQX:AKZOY) largest shareholder by increasing its stake to at least 5%, a week after PPG Industries dropped its effort to buy Akzo for at least six months.

Elliott led a group of shareholders dissatisfied with Akzo's reluctance to enter talks with PPG over a buyout proposal, and launched a court case in Amsterdam seeking an investigation into alleged mismanagement at Akzo and a shareholder meeting to discuss the dismissal of the Chairman Antony Burgmans.

PPG could bid again for Akzo in six months under Dutch law.