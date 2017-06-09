Banks rally again - up more than 5% for the week

The worst fears of the banking sector didn't exactly materialize this week, and investors are getting back to basics - a growing economy, higher interest rates, and an administration and Congress moving forward with regulatory reform.

Banks are outperforming the broader market by a mile for a 2nd straight day - the KBE is ahead 2.65% vs. the S&P 500's 0.4% advance . The KRE is up 2.75% , and the XLF 1.6% . Both the KBE and KRE are higher by nearly 6% on the week, and back in the green for the year.