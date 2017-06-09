Nvidia reversing after Citron Research “casino stock” tweet

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is falling from its morning boost after Citron Research tweeted that the GPU maker has “become a casino stock” and that shares “Will trade back to $130 before $180”, referring to the recent price target highs.

Citron Research also has a white paper that says while the firm remains fans of emerging businesses including gaming, auto, and artificial intelligence “have the prospects of these technology doubled in value in 6 months or is this an example of analysts chasing stock price?”