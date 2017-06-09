Total eyes gas projects in Morocco, South Africa in bid for new markets

Total (TOT +0.2% ) is seeking investments in gas and power infrastructure projects in Morocco and South Africa in a bid to open new markets, the company's head of gas Laurent Vivier tells Reuters.

TOT plans to roughly double its liquefied natural gas portfolio by 2020 to 15M metric tons/year, but it needs to look at deals that will give it footholds in new markets and capture new gas buyers, Vivier says.

TOT is interested in a planned $4.6B project in Morocco which includes the import of up to 7B cm of gas by 2025, the construction of a jetty, terminal, pipelines and gas-fired power plants with capacity to produce up to 2,400 MW of electricity, as well as a similar project in South Africa, where the government plans a $3.9B gas-to-power development that will require 1.6M metric tons/year of gas imports.