Taylor Swift returns to Pandora, Spotify

The music of pop star Taylor Swift ends a long exclusive period on Apple Music and returns to other streaming services today, including Pandora (P +4.3% ) and Spotify (Private:MUSIC).

It also will appear on Tidal and Amazon.com (AMZN -0.8% ) among others.

Swift had pulled her music from Spotify three years ago, granting Apple exclusive streaming rights after a brouhaha over royalty payments. Apple had agreed to pay royalties during its three-month free trial.

Swift is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with more than 40M albums sold and more than 130M single downloads.

