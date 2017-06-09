EU antitrust investigation begins on Qualcomm, NXP merger

Reuters reports that EU antitrust authorities are officially investigating Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) bid for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) on concerns that the merger would unfairly sideline competitors and could increase prices.

NXP’s NFC Mifare chip sits at the heart of the concerns since the tech is prominent in contactless smart cards and readers, which are used for event tickets, transit tickets, and mobile wallet payments. Regulators worry that the Qualcomm merger will change NXP’s licensing stance on the technology.

Qualcomm has bid $38B for NXP, but activist investors have pushed NXP to ask for more money.

