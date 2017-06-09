Dixons Carphone exiting Sprint retail joint venture

After less than two years, European wireless/consumer electronics retailer Dixons Carphone is out of its U.S. joint venture with Sprint (S -1.9% ).

Dixons has sold its half stake to Sprint in order to focus on getting its own Honeybee digital sales software (from a different part of its Connected World Services unit) rolled out, including across Sprint's footprint.

“With the significant shift in the U.S. mobile market, now is the right time to transfer these stores to Sprint," says Dixons depute group Chief Executive Andrew Harrison.

The two began a pilot project in 2015 and set up a 500-store Sprint expansion together in February 2016. Dixons had previous similar experience launching Best Buy's "Geek Squad" program.