Aflac CEO's son and possible successor steps down; shares up 2.7%

Announced after the close last night, Aflac (AFL +2.7% ) President Paul Amos, II has resigned, effective July 1. He's also exiting the board.

Amos is the son of CEO Dan Amos and the grandson of one of the insurer's three founders. Dan Amos will assume the president title and associated responsibilities.

Paul Amos is taking the rest of the summer off, and then joining Jordan Blanchard Capital as a partner.

His departure shortens the bench for a successor to Dan Amos' job (he's given no indication of his intent to retire, though). CFO Fred Crawford presumably moves to the front of that line.