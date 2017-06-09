U.S. to continue probe into Boeing's dumping claims against Bombardier

The U.S. International Trade Commission votes to continue an investigation into Boeing's (BA +0.3% ) complaint alleging unfair price discounting of passenger jets by Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF).

Boeing believes Bombardier's CSeries program would not exist without hundreds of millions of dollars in launch aid from the governments of Canada and Quebec, or a $2.5B equity infusion from Quebec and its largest pension fund in 2015, and says the Canadian company's moves could upset the wider market and erode future sales of its best-selling 737.

The Commerce Department must now determine any preliminary anti-subsidy duties by around July 22, with a deadline for preliminary anti-dumping duties at around Oct. 3.