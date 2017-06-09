Norway risks 443K boe/day in output cuts if wage talks fail, group warns

Five Norwegian oil and gas fields will shut down production unless a wage deal is agreed with the Lederne trade union, the country's top industry lobby group warns, with a deadline for talks at midnight tonight.

Voluntary negotiations broke down last month, and the two sides now face a mandatory process under a state-appointed mediator before any strike is allowed by Norwegian law.

The group says a shutdown would cut production by 443.5K boe/day, affecting fields operated by Statoil (NYSE:STO), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Eni (NYSE:E).