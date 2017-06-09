Straight Path losses widen in in-line Q3

Straight Path Communications (STRP +0.1% ), headed for a takeover by Verizon (NYSE:VZ), posted a Q3 earnings report mainly in line with wider operating and net losses.

Loss from operations rose to $4M vs. a year-ago $1.9M, but was down from a $25.8M operating loss in the previous quarter. Similarly, net loss rose to $6M from $1.8M, down from a net loss of $25.4M last quarter.

The company had $14.6M in cash and equivalents, up $6.8M sequentially.

Pointing to the company's merger "at a very significant premium," CEO Davidi Jonas says “We are energized by this success, and enthusiastic about the role our spectrum will play in the 5G ecosystem."

