Potash names rally as Uralkali reported to plan Belarus talks

Potash stocks including Potash Crop. (POT +3.9% ), Mosaic (MOS +3.8% ) and Agrium (AGU +3.5% ) rally following headlines that Uralkali is looking to discuss potash supplies with Belarus.

Potential cooperation between Belarusi and Russia's Uralkali would be positive for potash markets and equities, RBC analyst Andrew Wong says.

Public acknowledgment of a meeting “is probably the first real step towards reconciliation that we have seen since the breakup of BPC in 2013," Wong writes.

Also: CF +1.8% , IPI +3.2% , OTCPK:YARIY +2.2% , TNH +0.8% , UAN +1.2% .

Source: Bloomberg First Word