Rig count adds 11 in 21st straight weekly gain

The U.S. total rig count rises by 11 to 927, following last week's increase of 8 and extending the count's consecutive streak of gains to 21 weeks, Baker Hughes reports in its latest survey.

U.S. oil rigs add 8 to 741, also a 21st straight weekly increase, natural gas rigs gain 3 to 185, and one rig is labeled miscellaneous; a year ago at this time, there were 328 active U.S. oil rigs and 85 gas rigs.

