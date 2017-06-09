Illinois court finds AbbVie liable for birth defects related to Depakote, $15M in compensatory damages

Bloomberg reports that a jury in Illinois has awarded the plaintiff $15M in compensatory damages related claims that AbbVie's (ABBV +1.1% ) epilepsy med Depakote (divalproex sodium) caused birth defects when taken during pregnancy. Punitive damages have yet to be determined.

Several months ago, a jury in Ohio found that the company (including Abbott Laboratories since the drug was originally sold by its pharmaceutical division) was not responsible for said effects.

There are more than 800 lawsuits against Abbott/AbbVie over the issue. The first verdict, in the plaintiff's favor, was rendered in June 2015 in Missouri. The compensatory damages were $15M and the punitive damages were $23M. An appeal is in process.