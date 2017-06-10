Stocks to watch next week

Key events are scheduled next week for the below list of companies. In some cases, share prices could see an extra dash of volatility.

IPO lockup expirations: Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) on June 12, Tigneix (NASDAQ:TIG) on June 13, Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) on June 14.

IPO quiet period expirations: Antero Midstream GP (Pending:AMGP) June 13, Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) on June 13, Urogen Pharma (Pending:URGN) on June 13, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (Pending:KREF) on June 14, Ovid Therapeutics (Pending:OVID) on June 14.

Secondary offering lockup expirations: Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM) on June 12, TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) on June 12, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on June 15, Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) on June 15.

Notable general meetings: Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) on June 12, Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) on June 13, Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) on June 13, Yelp (NYSE:YELP) on June 15, Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) on June 15,

Special shareholder meetings: BNC Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCN) on June 12, Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) on June 12, Astoria Financial (NYSE:AF) on June 13.

Analyst/Investor days: Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on June 13, Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) on June 14, B2Gold (NYSE:BTO) on June 15, Michaels (NASDAQ:MIK) on June 15, Hormel (NYSE:HRL) on June 15, Corning (NYSE:GLW) on June 16.

Business update calls: Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) on June 13, Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) on June 15.

Roadshow: Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) on June 15.

Piper Jaffray Consumer Conference: Wayfair (NYSE:W), Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT), Boot Barn (NASDAQ:BOOT) and others present on June 13; Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC), Shake Shack (SHAK) and others present on June 14.

Sources: EDGAR and Bloomberg