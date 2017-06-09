Afternoon tumble for tech led by FAAMG, chips

Nvidia is down 6% after Citron likened the high-riser's gains to "frenzied casino action." Other chip names: Advanced Micro (AMD -5% ), Cirrus Logic (CRUS -4.9% ), Cypress Semi (CY -3.4% ), Texas Instruments (TXN -2.5% ).

Notable ETFs: SOXL, SMH, SOXX, USD, XSD, PSI, SOXS, SSG, XTH, FTXL

Meanwhile in the large-cap names, Goldman's Robert Boroujerdi says the one-way direction (up) is leading investors to underestimate risks. He notes that if FAAMG were its own sector, it would have lower realized volatility than consumer staples and utilities.

Apple (AAPL -3.4% ), Facebook (FB -2.6% ), Google (GOOG -2.5% ), (GOOGL -2.6% ), Amazon (AMZN -2.1% ), Microsoft (MSFT -2.6% ), and Netflix (NFLX -4% ) (for FAANG fans).

The Nasdaq is down 1.4% vs. the S&P 500 flat, and the Dow modestly in the green.

Broad tech ETFs: XLK, VGT, TECL, FTEC, IYW, ROM, RYT, QTEC, IGM, TECS, FXL, MTK, REW, JHMT, XITK, TECZ, TCHF