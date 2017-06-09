MillerCoors CEO talks Sol deal

MillerCoors (NYSE:TAP) CEO Gavin Hattersley answered questions on the company's blog about the new deal to distribute Mexican beer Sol in the U.S.

"If we can combine the equity in the Sol brand with our sales and marketing teams’ expertise and our distributors’ know-how, there’s no question in my mind we can change Sol’s trajectory."

"We expect the volume to come from a number of sources, but our intention is to differentiate Sol so that it drives incremental growth for our portfolio and our distributors’ portfolios."

"A wide range of U.S. consumers are looking for an authentic and refreshing Mexican beer, and we think Sol is just the brand to deliver."