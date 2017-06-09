WTO mostly backs Boeing in trade dispute with Airbus, Europe

The WTO largely clears the U.S. of maintaining unfair support for Boeing (BA +0.3% ), agreeing with a trade complaint brought by the European Union that the U.S. had failed to remove aid for the company but ruling that few of the subsidies hurt EU interests.

The panel finds that only one U.S. subsidy program - a business tax rate reduction in Washington state, where Boeing builds most of its aircraft - had "adverse effects," which the office of the U.S. Trade Representative says it will appeal.

Airbus ([[EADSF], OTCPK:EADSY) maintained that the U.S. had not complied with earlier WTO decisions in the case and claimed it had suffered $100B of harm when combined with a follow-up complaint.