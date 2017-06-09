RBC Capital: Toshiba “between a rock and a hard place” on chip sale

RBC Capital analyst Amit Daryanani has a note about the difficult potential sale of Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chip unit on June 15, according to Barron’s.

Daryanani notes that Toshiba is stuck between letting Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) have the chip unit, which could bring up antitrust issues, or sell to another bidder, which could continue the legal battle with Western.

Toshiba still has some bargaining time, but the clock is ticking. The company needs to sell the unit by March of next year to help rebuild from the accounting scandal losses and the nuclear energy bankruptcy. Failure to recover could lead to delisting.

RBC Capital has a Buy rating on Western Digital.