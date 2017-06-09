Mizuho sees breakout for Chipotle

Mizuho jumps into the debate on Chipotle (CMG +0.2% ) in a new note today.

"As the bear thesis drifts towards restaurant margins and valuation on a depressed earnings power, we see upside opportunity. We're mindful that there's a common sequence for restaurant comp recoveries following major incidents, and investors may need to wait until 4Q17-1Q18 for a true litmus test," writes the analyst team.

The firm rates CMG at Buy and assigns a price target of $533 to the restaurant stock. The 52-week high on Chipotle is $499.00.