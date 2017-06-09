Apple App Store update moves tipping to in-app purchase territory

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has new App Store policy updates that move any voluntary in-app tipping to the category of formal in-app purchase and Apple can take its 30% cut.

Virtual currency tipping has emerged as a popular way for app developers to make money without turning to ad revenue. But tipping, in the past, was unregulated and more loosely defined.

Apple’s decision legitimizes tipping and shows that the company is trying to make monetization easier on both customers and app developers.

At WWDC, Apple revealed new blog style description pages that also allow for in-app purchase listings, so the player doesn’t have to launch the app to find the virtual goodies.

