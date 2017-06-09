Teekay, Teekay Offshore sink on Stanley downgrade; SA contributor rebuts

Teekay Corp. (TK -5.6% ) and Teekay Offshore (TOO -21.9% ) remain sharply lower following Morgan Stanley's negative note questioning the liquidity of the Teekay group of companies.

Seeking Alpha contributor J Mintzmyer disagrees with much of the Stanley analysis and maintains his strong buy recommendation with a $15 price target.

Mintzmyer expects Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) will raise distributions handily - as much as 5x - by mid-2018, which will lead to a major revaluation of TK due to levered exposure with general partner units and incentive distribution rights.

He agrees that TOO has a challenging financial situation but thinks Stanley overstates the corporate guarantee risk.