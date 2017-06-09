XBiotech bails on late-stage study of lead product candidate Xilonix in CRC; shares plummet 62%

XBiotech (XBIT +0.8% ) terminates its Phase 3 clinical trial, XCITE, assessing lead product candidate Xilonix for the treatment of colorectal cancer (CRC). It decided to stop the study after a second planned analysis by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee determined that it would be unlikely to show sufficient efficacy to continue.

CEO John Simard says, “We are obviously disappointed with these findings. In the coming weeks, the Company plans to analyze the data extensively to further understand the primary and secondary endpoint data, as well as to identify populations that may have benefited from the therapy. These findings today will not affect our efforts to pursue approval of the therapy based on the successful completion of the European study, which demonstrated control of debilitating symptoms in colorectal cancer.”

Xilonix inhibits interleukin-1 alpha, a molecule that promotes angiogenesis and the growth and spread of tumors.