Analysts weigh in on Cloudera's earnings report; shares down 14.8%

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) shares went on a wild ride this morning after the first post-IPO earnings report. Now analysts weigh in on the results.

Mike Murphy for JPMorgan cut the price target by $4 to $20 but maintained the Overweight rating, calling the billings miss “a blemish.” Billings were reported at $75.2M but expected at $81M.

Raymond James analyst Michael Turits kept an Outperform rating and $23 price target and writes that the billings miss was mostly a timing issue and he believes the business is strong and in line with expectations.

Cloudera shares are currently down 14.78% .

