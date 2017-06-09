Stone Energy starts Rampart Deep drilling, announces job cuts

Stone Energy (SGY +1.3% ) is higher after saying drilling operations began on June 3 on its Rampart Deep Prospect in the Gulf of Mexico's Mississippi Canyon area, along with corporate workforce reductions.

The Rampart prospect will be drilled by Transocean's (RIG +3.6% ) Deepwater Asgard rig, which returns to work after being warm stacked, and would be tied back to SGY's 100% owned Pompano platform, if successful; SGY owns a 40% interest in the well, which will be operated by Deep Gulf Energy III.

SGY says the job cuts should prompt a ~25% decrease in its salary and G&A cash costs for H2 2017.