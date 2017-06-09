Comey coverage draws 20M viewers to biggest networks

Networks that opted to carry live coverage of Senate testimony from recently fired FBI Director James Comey, about his encounters with President Trump linked to an investigation of Russia, are seeing a pro basketball-like payoff in the ratings.

The biggest six networks are likely to have pulled more than 20M viewers when final Nielsen numbers are in. The big three cable news nets (FOX +2.1% , FOXA +2.3% , TWX +0.3% , CMCSA -0.7% ) got to nearly 9M; CBS (CBS +0.6% ) brought that figure over 12M; and NBC and ABC (DIS +1.2% ) are delayed but should put it over 20M.

That's an especially strong number for an early-morning start; several California bars opened up at 7 a.m. (and drew lines outside) to welcome viewers of the testimony.

Fox News edged CNN in total viewers, though CNN won in the key news demographic of adults 25-54.