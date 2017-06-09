Gene-editing firms take issue with report suggesting CRISPR/Cas9 too dangerous for human use

Editas Medicine (EDIT -3.3% ) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA -0.1% ) have sent letters to the editors of the journal Nature Methods sharply criticizing a paper it published recently that suggested highly touted gene-editing technology CRISPR/Cas9 may be too dangerous for use in humans. Both companies have called for a retraction of the paper which they say draws conclusions "unsubstantiated by the disclosed experiments."

The study, led by Stanford's Vinit Majhajan, appeared to show that the gene-editing technology wreaked havoc in the genomes of mice, specifically, an unexpectedly high number of off-target mutations.

The stocks of the two companies, as well as compatriot CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP -2.3% ), sold off on the news.

CRISPR-Cas9 is the "next big thing" in biotech because of its unprecedented precision in editing DNA. CRISPR, the acronym for "clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats," uses RNA to guide the molecular scissors, the Cas9 enzyme, to a specific DNA sequence where it makes a specific cut in the DNA and triggers the cell's DNA repair machinery to address the genetic defect.