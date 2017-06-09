Exxon says New York AG distorts company's climate data

Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.9% ) says New York Attorney General Schneiderman has wildly distorted how it calculates the long-term financial impact of climate change on its assets.

The AG asserted in court last week that XOM had misled investors, revealing "significant evidence" that the company may have been using two sets of numbers - one secret and another for public consumption - to calculate the impact of climate change on its oil and gas reserves.

XOM says Schneiderman's filing was "filled with inflammatory, reckless and false allegations," and that his findings were predetermined; the company asks the judge to reject a fresh subpoena in the case.