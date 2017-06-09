Massachusetts credit rating cut at S&P

The agency downgrades to AA from AA+ the ratings on about $22B of general obligation bonds of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The outlook is Stable, suggesting additional downgrades aren't likely for the foreseeable future.

Noted by S&P is the state's inability to rebuild its reserves as promised.

One week ago, S&P downgraded Illinois to one notch above junk.

ETFs: MUB, NVG, NEA, IIM, NUV, NAD, PML, NZF, PMF, LEO, PMX, VMO, EVN, KTF, BFK, PZA, AFB, VGM, DSM, EIM, NXP, BLE, IQI, XMPT, PMM, VKI, VKQ, BKN, MYD, MVF, TFI, MUA, MYI, MVT, PMO