Variety: CBS, cablers start early upfront ad sales

CBS (CBS +0.6% ), Turner (TWX +0.3% ), Viacom (VIA +0.5% , VIAB +0.4% ) and Discovery (DISCA +0.1% ) are getting the ball rolling on upfront ad sales coming out of presentation season, Variety reports.

Sources told Variety that CBS has been asking mid- to high single-digit percentage gains in CPMs, while cable nets are looking to tuck in under expected broadcast gains.

That suggests advertisers may have more relative leverage, Brian Steinberg notes. Last year, digital ad dollars flowed back toward TV and networks asked for CPM gains of high single to low double digits -- and the big five broadcast networks got between $8.41B-$9.25B in commitments, the first time to break $9B in three years.