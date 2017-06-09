European Union imposes import duties to counter Chinese subsidies on steel

The European Union has set duties of as much as 35.9% on imports of hot-rolled flat steel from China to counter what it says are unfair subsidies.

The European Commission, on behalf of the 28 EU members, found that Chinese companies had benefited from preferential lending from state-owned banks, grants, tax deductions and the right to use industrial land.

The EU already had set in place anti-dumping duties to counter excessively low prices, which it has now adjusted to a range of between zero and 31.3%.

