Medical robotics outfit Myomo completes IPO, trading commences Monday

Cambridge, MA-based Myomo (MYO) completes its $5M IPO under SEC Regulation A+. Trading in the company's common stock commences Monday, June 12.

The medical device firm develops orthotics, specifically myoelectric braces, for people with neuromuscular disorders. Its MyoPro line features a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace designed to improve daily functional activities in patients with a weak or deformed arm.

2016 Financials ($M): Revenue: 1.1 (+60.0%); Net Loss: (4.4) (+2.3%); Cash Flow Ops: (3.2) (+3.0%).

Regulation A+, adopted by the SEC in March 2015, provides smaller companies access to capital.