Stocks mixed as techs tumble but financials, energy gain

Stocks turned mixed, with the Nasdaq plunging 1.8% in its worst one day decline in a month but the Dow climbing to a new record high and the S&P 500 finishing flat.

The Nasdaq's sudden shift lower as posting another record high during early trading was driven by steep losses in a large number of tech's (-2.7%) biggest names, including Apple (-3.9%), Alphabet (-3.4%), Amazon (-3.1%), Facebook (-3.3%) and Microsoft (-2.2%); chipmakers fared even worse, led by Nvidia's 6.5% plunge.

“Tech stocks have done so well, have made such a big move, and people are asking ‘how much better can it get for them?’” says Dan Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust.

But the financials and energy groups, which have lagged YTD, kept overall losses in check with respective gains of 1.9% and 2.5%, displaying the sector rotation trade in play today.

For the week, the S&P fell 0.3% and the Nasdaq sank 1.6% but the Dow gained 0.3%.

U.S. Treasury prices today finished lower across the yield curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding 2 bps to 2.21%.

U.S. crude oil rose 0.3% to $45.83/bbl.