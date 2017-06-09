ComScore expands board to 12 with five new members

ComScore (SCOR +0.2% ) is overhauling its board with five new members, effective today.

That expands the board from seven members to 12. Joining are Lisa Gersh, Mark Harris, Jacques Kerrest, Joshua Peirez and Susan Riley.

Gersh was previously CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia; Peirez is president at Dun & Bradstreet.

The other three members have senior financial experience: Harris, CFO of Hercules Capital; Kerrest is CFO of Intelsat, and Riley is former CFO of several prominent apparel and CPG companies.