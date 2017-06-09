Cowen: Unlimited-plan fight grinding on U.S. wireless; TMUS still top pick

Competition is still grinding at the big four U.S. wireless companies, Cowen & Co. says, particularly in the new unlimited-plan era.
It's ugly enough that the companies are looking ahead to 5G as a differentiator, says analyst Colby Synesael, but T-Mobile (TMUS -2.8%) is still the firm's pick for now.
"The first quarter of Unlimited for all four carriers left much to be desired," he writes, noting both AT&T (T +0.8%) and Verizon (VZ +1.2%) saw postpaid losses for the first time on record. Even T-Mobile's turned in some "less great" results. "Combined with continued pricing pressure, AT&T and Verizon are pivoting to new avenues of growth such as Mexico, content, media, IoT, and 5G, all of which can’t come soon enough."
T-Mobile's still his favorite on improving fundamentals and as a "compelling takeout candidate," though the persistent chatter around will-they-or-won't-they partners TMUS and Sprint (S -5.6%) has added volatility for both, and thus risk.