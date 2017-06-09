Cowen: Unlimited-plan fight grinding on U.S. wireless; TMUS still top pick

Competition is still grinding at the big four U.S. wireless companies, Cowen & Co. says, particularly in the new unlimited-plan era.

It's ugly enough that the companies are looking ahead to 5G as a differentiator, says analyst Colby Synesael, but T-Mobile (TMUS -2.8% ) is still the firm's pick for now.

"The first quarter of Unlimited for all four carriers left much to be desired," he writes, noting both AT&T (T +0.8% ) and Verizon (VZ +1.2% ) saw postpaid losses for the first time on record. Even T-Mobile's turned in some "less great" results. "Combined with continued pricing pressure, AT&T and Verizon are pivoting to new avenues of growth such as Mexico, content, media, IoT, and 5G, all of which can’t come soon enough."